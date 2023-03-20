Tesla cars perform to Naatu Naatu, watch viral video

Hyderabad: Have you ever imagined cars performing a spectacular light show to the beat of a popular song? In today’s world, it appears that anything is possible! A video has recently gone viral on the internet, showing a line-up of Tesla cars performing an incredible light show to the popular song ‘Naatu Naatu’ from the film RRR.

The now-viral video, shared by RRR Movie’s official Twitter handle, has taken the internet by storm. Several Tesla vehicles are seen parked in a lot, their headlights flashing in time with the song’s beats. The light show is simply breathtaking, leaving viewers spellbound and speechless.

What’s more, the entire incident took place in New Jersey, USA, showcasing Indian cinema and music’s global appeal and influence. The video has received over 50k views and has captured the attention of Twitter users all over the world.

S. S. Rajamouli’s RRR recently made history in addition to breaking numerous box office records. The song Naatu Naatu from the film, which featured Ram Charan and Jr. NTR, won an Oscar for Best Original Song. Fans all over the world have been celebrating the big win.

Naatu Naatu is composed by MM Keeravani, and the lyrics are written by Chandrabose. Keeravani and Chandrabose went on stage to accept their awards at the Oscars.