Tesla cars to soon have an integrated X experience: Musk

Replying to a follower who asked if we can get the X app integrated into Tesla cars, the tech billionaire said: “Coming soon.”

Published: 21st April 2024 10:44 am IST
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk

New Delhi: Elon Musk, on Sunday, said that Tesla car users will soon have an integrated experience with X social media platform.

Replying to a follower who asked if we can get the X app integrated into Tesla cars, the tech billionaire said: “Coming soon.”

It means that the electric car owners will be able to use X via a software update in Tesla user interface (UI).

“That is really good news. At the moment, I can’t read X notifications on my iPhone while on FSD (full-self driving) without getting a nag. Native ecosystem integration will be way better. How will the Tesla UI look like for X?” Asked a Musk follower.

However, some people did not like the idea.

“Waste of engineering time. There’s no way anybody can actively use the application while they are driving and it is uncomfortable to use in terms of typing because of your back having to twist very weirdly. The only use for it is spaces and you can’t even pause that,” posted an X user.

The social media users also demanded that Musk integrate Grok AI into Tesla cars as well.

“Don’t forget Grok inside the Tesla fleet too,” a Musk follower commented.

