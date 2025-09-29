Tesla India commences deliveries of Model Y

New Delhi: Tesla India on Monday said it has commenced deliveries of Model Y after introducing the model in July this year.

Within two months, the company has started the deliveries of the Model Y; this marks a significant step forward and creates a new chapter in electric vehicle ownership and sustainable development in India, the American electric vehicle maker said in a statement.

New Model Y owners will be provided with a complimentary wall connector, allowing convenient installation in their parking space for easy home charging, it added.

Also Read Tesla’s first India experience centre to open in Mumbai on July 15

The redesigned Model Y, the world’s best-selling electric vehicle in 2023 and 2024, is available in two trims: rear-wheel drive and long-range rear-wheel drive, which provide 500 km and 622 km (WLTP) range, respectively, the company stated.

Tesla said it will also start deliveries for Long Range Model Y customers soon.

The company had opened its first experience centre in Mumbai in July followed by second experience centre in Delhi at Aerocity in August.