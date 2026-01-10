Tesla India to open fourth showroom in Namma Bengaluru

After grand openings in Delhi, Mumbai and Gurugram, Tesla India, on Saturday, January 10, announced its fourth showroom in Bengaluru.

Taking to X, the electric vehicle company posted, “See you soon in Namma Bengaluru.”

See you soon in Namma Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/7hmi2awvdy — Tesla India (@Tesla_India) January 9, 2026

According to Mint, the Elon Musk company plans to expand its horizons in India. Its first showroom was in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), followed by the 8,200 sq ft centre at Worldmark 3 in Delhi’s Aerocity and in Gurugram’s Orchid Business Park.

In December last year, Tesla launched its first charging station at DLF Horizon Centre, Gurugram.

Tesla’s India portfolio currently includes the Model Y electric SUV in two configurations. The standard Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) version is priced at Rs 59.89 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Long Range RWD variant is available at Rs 67.89 lakh (ex-showroom). Deliveries for both are expected to begin in the third quarter of 2025.

Tesla Model Y is available in two versions: a standard rear-wheel drive with a 60 kWh battery offering a WLTP-certified range of 500 km and a long-range rear-wheel drive variant with a 75 kWh battery delivering up to 622 km on a single charge.