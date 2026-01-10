Tesla India to open fourth showroom in Namma Bengaluru

Tesla’s India portfolio currently includes the Model Y electric SUV in two configurations.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 10th January 2026 6:25 pm IST|   Updated: 10th January 2026 6:46 pm IST
tesla
Tesla

After grand openings in Delhi, Mumbai and Gurugram, Tesla India, on Saturday, January 10, announced its fourth showroom in Bengaluru.

Taking to X, the electric vehicle company posted, “See you soon in Namma Bengaluru.”

According to Mint, the Elon Musk company plans to expand its horizons in India. Its first showroom was in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), followed by the 8,200 sq ft centre at Worldmark 3 in Delhi’s Aerocity and in Gurugram’s Orchid Business Park.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“Mubarak

In December last year, Tesla launched its first charging station at DLF Horizon Centre, Gurugram.

Tesla’s India portfolio currently includes the Model Y electric SUV in two configurations. The standard Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) version is priced at Rs 59.89 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Long Range RWD variant is available at Rs 67.89 lakh (ex-showroom). Deliveries for both are expected to begin in the third quarter of 2025.

Tesla Model Y is available in two versions: a standard rear-wheel drive with a 60 kWh battery offering a WLTP-certified range of 500 km and a long-range rear-wheel drive variant with a 75 kWh battery delivering up to 622 km on a single charge.

Memory Khan Seminar
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 10th January 2026 6:25 pm IST|   Updated: 10th January 2026 6:46 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bangalore updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button