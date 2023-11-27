Tesla offers free supercharging for six months to boost sales

According to the company's website, consumers can now get six months of free supercharging if they buy and take delivery of a Model 3 or Model Y by December 31, 2023.

Published: 27th November 2023 1:22 pm IST
Tesla offers free supercharging for six months to boost sales

San Francisco: Elon Musk-run Tesla is offering six months of free supercharging for new Model 3 and Model Y orders delivered in North America by year-end.

The company has already discounted new vehicle inventory by up to $3,000, and now offering free supercharging for new buyers.

The news was first reported by Electrek.

According to the company’s website, consumers can now get six months of free supercharging if they buy and take delivery of a Model 3 or Model Y by December 31, 2023.

“Order a new Model 3 and take delivery by December 31, 2023, to be eligible for 6 months of free Supercharging,” the offer reads.

However, this offer also comes with some conditions, with one mentioning that Tesla can remove your benefit “in the event of excessive charging”.

“Tesla reserves the right in its sole discretion to remove the free Supercharging from your vehicle in the event of excessive charging”.

Meanwhile, a new report has shown Tesla vehicles have led US electric vehicle (EV) registrations by a significant margin during the first nine months of this year.

According to vehicle registration data from Experian, the Tesla Model Y and Model 3 were the two most registered EVs in the US between January and September, far outnumbering their competitors.

Tesla had a commanding lead by brand, with 489,454 EVs registered in the US during the period, representing a 41 per cent increase year over year.

Posted by Mansoor Hameed

