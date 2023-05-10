Texas shooting: How Hyderabad girl’s trip to mall ends in tragedy

Hyderabad: In a heartbreaking incident, Aishwarya Thatikonda, a 27-year-old girl from Hyderabad, lost her life in a shooting incident that occurred at the Allen Premium Outlets Mall in Texas. Alongside other victims, Aishwarya’s promising life was cut short, leaving her family and friends in deep sorrow.

Aishwarya Thatikonda, a talented engineer from Osmania University in Hyderabad, embarked on a journey to the United States in 2020 to pursue her master’s degree at Eastern Michigan University. After completing her studies, she settled in the Dallas suburb of McKinney, Texas, where she started working for a construction firm in Frisco.

Texas shooting

On the ill-fated day of May 6, 2023, Aishwarya went to the Allen Premium Outlets Mall in Texas accompanied by a friend. As they stood outside the mall, an assailant stepped out of his car and indiscriminately opened fire, targeting innocent bystanders.

Reports indicate that Aishwarya received a hail of bullets to her face, tragically losing her life.

Her life was brutally taken away just 10 days before she was set to celebrate her 28th birthday. She had dreams and aspirations, including plans to return to Hyderabad in December.

Her family had begun searching for a groom for her. Additionally, Aishwarya was in the process of obtaining an H1B visa, further demonstrating her ambitions and determination.

Also Read Mortal remains of Hyderabad girl killed in Texas mall shooting to reach India soon

Efforts to bring Hyderabad girl home

Following the incident, the Consulate General of India in Houston provided updates on the situation, stating that they are facilitating the completion of formalities to repatriate Aishwarya’s mortal remains to India. The Consulate has also been in constant contact with local authorities, hospitals, the injured victims’ relatives, and community leaders.

External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar is closely tracking the situation and the consulate is ensuring that the bereaved family receives all necessary assistance.

Closely tracking this and taking regular updates from Ambassador @SandhuTaranjitS.



Consulate is rendering all necessary assistance to the bereaved family and to those injured. https://t.co/dTEVlZl0YK — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 9, 2023

Though efforts are being made to bring the mortal remains of the Hyderabad girl, the shooting incident has left her family members and friends in grief.