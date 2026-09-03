TG EAPCET 2026: Web option open for BPharmacy, PharmD admissions

Hyderabad: The web options for admission to BPharmacy and PharmD courses through Telangana Engineering Agricultural and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TG EAPCET) 2026 (MPC stream) will be available on September 3 and 4.

Candidates can submit their web options through the official website (click here) during the given dates.

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The provisional seat allotment is expected to be completed by September 6. Candidates who receive seats must pay the tuition fee and complete the self-reporting process online on September 6 or 7.

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After completing the online process, students must report to their allotted colleges between September 7 and 8.

Colleges are required to update the joining dates of students on September 8.