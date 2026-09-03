TG EAPCET 2026: Web option open for BPharmacy, PharmD admissions

Candidates can submit their web options through the official website.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: |   Updated:
TGEAPCET 2026 exam paper and answer key release by Siasat Daily, Telangana State.
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Hyderabad: The web options for admission to BPharmacy and PharmD courses through Telangana Engineering Agricultural and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TG EAPCET) 2026 (MPC stream) will be available on September 3 and 4.

Candidates can submit their web options through the official website (click here) during the given dates.

The provisional seat allotment is expected to be completed by September 6. Candidates who receive seats must pay the tuition fee and complete the self-reporting process online on September 6 or 7.

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After completing the online process, students must report to their allotted colleges between September 7 and 8.

Colleges are required to update the joining dates of students on September 8.

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Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: |   Updated:

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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