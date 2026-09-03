TG EAPCET 2026: Web option open for BPharmacy, PharmD admissions

Hyderabad: The web options for admission to BPharmacy and PharmD courses through Telangana Engineering Agricultural and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TG EAPCET) 2026 (MPC stream) will be available on September 3 and 4.
Candidates can submit their web options through the official website (click here) during the given dates.
The provisional seat allotment is expected to be completed by September 6. Candidates who receive seats must pay the tuition fee and complete the self-reporting process online on September 6 or 7.
After completing the online process, students must report to their allotted colleges between September 7 and 8.
Colleges are required to update the joining dates of students on September 8.