TG EdCET 2025 admissions notification to be released on July 14

Hyderabad: The official notification for admissions to two-year B.Ed programs through TG EdCET 2025 (Telangana Education Common Entrance Test-2025) will be issued on Monday, July 14.

TG EdCET registration

According to a press release, registrations will open on July 21. Candidates can apply online for certification verification until July 31.

For students under special categories, like National Cadet Corps (NCC), Children of Armed Personnel (CAP), differently-abled, and sports quotas, certificate verification dates are scheduled from July 23-26.

List to be released on Aug 2

The list of eligible candidates will be released on August 2. Candidates having any objections can send their queries through email on the same day.

Web options for TG EdCET

Web options are open on August 4 and August 5. The entries can be edited till August 6. Provisional allotment is scheduled for August 9.

Dates for reporting to the allotted college are between August 11 and August 14. Candidates must submit their original certificates and bring the challan receipt after paying the tuition fee.

The tentative date for classes to start is set for August 18.