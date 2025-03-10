TG EdCET 2025 notification released

Hyderabad: The Telangana Education Common Entrance Test (TG EdCET-2025) will be conducted by Kakatiya University, Warangal, for admission into two-year B.Ed. regular courses in colleges across Telangana for the 2025–26 academic year. The exam is scheduled for June 1, 2025, announced Kakatiya University Vice-Chancellor K. Pratap Reddy.

The notification was released on Sunday by the VC, Registrar V. Ramachandram, and EdCET 2025 Convener Venkatram Reddy at the KU campus.

Eligible candidates can register and submit applications online from March 12. The registration fee is Rs.750 (Rs.550 for SC/ST/PH candidates) and can be paid at TG Online Centres in Telangana or through the Payment Gateway.

The last date for registration with a late fee of Rs.500 is May 24. The exam will be conducted in two sessions on June 1, 2025.