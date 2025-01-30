TG govt junior colleges to follow corporate model for better enrollments

Hyderabad: In an effort to increase enrollments in government junior colleges (GJCs) by 60%, the Telangana Intermediate Education Department has introduced a new strategy similar to corporate and private junior colleges.

Officers have been instructed to visit feeder schools, interact with students, headmasters, and parents, and inform them about the facilities and free quality education offered at GJCs.

Corporate and private colleges often start admissions before Class X exams by deploying PROs, teachers, and staff to attract students. This has led to declining enrollments in GJCs. To counter this, the government has set a target of 1.30 lakh enrollments for 2025, up from 83,000 in 2024.

During a recent meeting, Intermediate Education Director Krishna Aditya outlined the plan to retain students and reduce dropouts. A district-wise academic monitoring cell has been set up, consisting of three academic monitoring officers, including junior lecturers and librarians. Their main task is to enroll students from nearby government feeder schools into junior colleges.

Additionally, academic monitoring officers have been given the responsibility to improve pass percentages in upcoming intermediate exams. They will track past exam results, monitor absenteeism, and ensure regular study hours in the morning and evening. Reports on these activities will be sent to the head office.