TG SAFE seizes 2,480 kg of sweets, suspends 3 licences

Hyderabad: The Telangana Standards Authority for Food and Essential Drugs (TG SAFE) on Thursday, October 15, seized 2,480 kg of sweets worth Rs 3.78 lakh and suspended the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) licences of three shops in the CURE region.

The authorities shut down two units, Madhura Dairy Products in Cheeryal village in Medchal-Malkajgiri district and Desi Dairy Sweets in Jalpally, for operating without FSSAI licences and maintaining unhygienic conditions.

During the raids, officials found damaged flooring, food waste, inadequate drainage, stagnant water, dirty walls, and housefly and rodent infestations. Mandatory records, including pest-control documents and health records of food handlers, were also missing. Some employees were found working without hairnets and gloves.

Gutka and pan masala packets, along with spitting stains, were also found on the premises.

TG SAFE suspended the FSSAI licences of Bhagya Laxmi Sweets and Burfi, Balaji Magic Mithai and Yashoda Dairy, all in Jeedimetla.

An inspection at Bhagya Laxmi Sweets and Burfi found flies on sweets, cobwebs in the kitchen, unhygienic conditions and gutka stains near the food preparation area.

At Balaji Magic Mithai, officials found an unhygienic manufacturing area, damaged and slippery flooring, dirty walls, improper storage practices and a lack of mandatory records.

At Yashoda Dairy, officials found houseflies, unhygienic drainage, a rusted cold room and food handlers working without headcaps and aprons. The premises also lacked insect-proof screens, while gutka packets and beedis were found in the manufacturing area. Records of milk procurement and pest control were also missing.

Show-cause notices were issued to Madhura Dairy Products, Desi Dairy Sweets and Jagannath Milk Dairy in Peerzadiguda for the violations. Further action, including penalties, will be initiated, TG SAFE said.