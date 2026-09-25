TG-TMARS: Telangana sets up special body for road, rail safety

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Thursday, September 24, established a specialised bureau of state police for traffic management, highway patrolling, road crash investigation, and for the policing of the safety of rail travel within the state.

The Telangana Traffic Management, Road and Rail Safety Bureau (TG-TMARS) would be headed by an Additional DGP or Inspector General of Police (IGP) rank officer, an official release said.

With the establishment of the bureau, a “road accident response officer” would be appointed in every police station who will shift the victims of accidents to hospitals in the “golden hour”, it said.

“The vision (of the bureau) is to ensure scientific traffic management throughout Telangana, and particularly in the Core Urban Region (of Hyderabad),” a Government Order (GO) said.

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The mission of the bureau is to ensure the free, and orderly movement of persons and vehicles on all roads within the state, to enforce the traffic and railway laws uniformly and effectively, it said.

The mission is also to patrol the highways, investigate every road crash professionally and prosecute offences successfully and to analyse enforcement and crash data and generate intelligence so that offences are prevented and repeat offenders are brought to book.

The bureau would bring all Traffic Police Stations and Traffic Wings of the state to a common standard of capability, technology and thereby contribute to the reduction of road crashes, fatalities and injuries within the road safety framework of the State Road Safety Council, it said.