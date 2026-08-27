Telangana CS proposes dedicated force for traffic management

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju on Thursday, August 27, proposed the creation of TG-TMARS, a dedicated and independent system for traffic management and road safety, saying that the task cannot be handed to a single department.

Similar efforts have been made by the government to curb food adulteration and drug trafficking through TG-SAFE (Telangana Standards Authority for Food and Essential Drugs) and the Narcotics Bureau.

Holding a review meeting at the Secretariat, the Chief Secretary emphasised the need for coordinated efforts by the police, transport, roads and buildings, municipal administration, urban development and other departments in managing traffic.

Also Read Telangana Police to set up Road Safety, Traffic Management Bureau

He directed officials to establish Telangana Traffic Management and Road Safety (TG-TMARS), a common platform to consolidate and analyse traffic data from different locations.

Various issues like road safety, maintenance of traffic signals, identification of accident-prone locations and provision of faster routes for emergency services were also discussed in the meeting.

CS directs strengthening of traffic signalling system

The Chief Secretary directed officials to strengthen the traffic signalling system in all cities, district headquarters, municipalities, urban areas and along the Outer Ring Road.

He also directed officials to modernise traffic signalling systems, strengthen electronic enforcement and implement road safety measures in accordance with the Supreme Court guidelines.

He directed officials to formulate an action plan for the use of artificial intelligence (AI)-based technology to make traffic management more efficient.

He said that the use of technology should not be limited to detecting traffic violations, but should also focus on providing citizens with safer, faster and more convenient travel.