TGCHE, BDMAI sign MoU to nurture market ready candidates

Hyderabad: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) and the Bulk Drug Manufacturing Association of India (BDMAI) on Saturday, February 8 signed an MoU to nurture market-ready candidates to meet the requirements of the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) sector.

The agreement aims to align educational training with industry needs ensuring students are equipped with the practical knowledge and competencies required in pharma manufacturing, research and development, quality control and assurance, and plant maintenance.

TGCHE said the agreement will ensure the development of an industry-ready curriculum, and training programmes, besides offering skill-developing initiatives, to enhance students’ employability.

TGCHE chairman Professor V Balakista Reddy said the agreement will facilitate students for internships, projects, placements and research pursuits.

BDMAI president RK Agarwal said the pharma industry has been experiencing a growing demand for skilled professionals. The partnership would help prepare students to take on challenging roles in production and allied functions.