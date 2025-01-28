TGCHE raises strong objections to UGC’s draft rule on VC appointment

Hyderabad: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has raised strong objections to the new draft regulations proposed by the University Grants Commission (UGC), arguing that they dilute academic standards in higher education. A key point of contention is the provision allowing professionals from non-academic fields, such as industry experts or those in public administration and policy with over 10 years of experience, to qualify for the role of vice-chancellor (VC).

TGCHE Chairman V. Balakista Reddy criticized this change, stating it undermines the current requirement that VCs have a minimum of 10 years of academic experience as professors, which ensures their familiarity with academic environments.

Reddy expressed further concerns that the draft sidelines state governments from the VC appointment process entirely, which he deemed a serious issue. He also criticized the lack of specific standards for research publications in the draft, which mentions only peer reviews. A committee has been formed by the TGCHE to review the draft and prepare a detailed response to the state government.

Addressing plagiarism concerns, Reddy pointed to the misuse of technological tools by students seeking shortcuts in academics. He urged students to return to textbooks and develop genuine subject knowledge instead of relying on easier alternatives.