TGCHE cautions parents, students against fake college enrollments

Hyderabad: The Chairman of the Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE), Prof. V. Balakista Reddy, has cautioned students and parents to stay alert and avoid enrolling in unrecognised and fake colleges operating across the state.

Addressing the media, Prof. Reddy said that the Council has received several complaints against private institutions, including ByteXL TechEd Pvt Ltd, Leapstart School of Technology, and Intellipaat School of Technology. These organisations are accused of offering unauthorised BTech programmes in streams like Computer Science Engineering (CSE) and Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning (AIML), and of circulating misleading brochures.

The Council has already issued notices to these institutions and warned that legal action will follow after reviewing their responses.

Prof. Reddy revealed that these private players have entered into MoUs with certain deemed-to-be universities in Telangana and have been running illegal off-campus centres. Each year, they reportedly admit between 300 and 1,200 students, charging fees ranging from Rs.8 lakh to Rs.12 lakh per seat.

He made it clear that setting up off-campus centres without proper approval is a violation of regulations. Prof. Reddy urged students and parents not to be misled by false claims and to verify the recognition status of any institution before taking admission.