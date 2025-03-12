TGCHE discusses syllabus revision, fee reimbursement with degree colleges

Hyderabad: In a meeting with the Private Degree Colleges Association on Tuesday, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) discusses key issues, including syllabus updates, online admissions, fee reimbursement, the semester system, and the detention system.

Focus on practical learning and job readiness

TGCHE Chairman Prof. V. Balakista Reddy emphasized the need for a revised syllabus that is more practical-oriented to equip students with industry-relevant skills.

He noted that India’s large youth population makes it a global focus for skilled human resources. As part of the syllabus revision, study materials will also be made available in digital format to support students.

Addressing student challenges

Regarding fee reimbursement, the semester system, and the detention system, Prof. Reddy acknowledged the challenges students face and assured that the council is committed to addressing these issues in a phased and systematic manner.

The meeting was attended by PG Colleges Management Association representatives, including State President Surya Narayana Reddy, Working President A. Parameshwar, General Secretary Ramakrishna, and Narsimha Yadav.