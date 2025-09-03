TGCSB, IIIT Hyderabad launch ‘Vyuha Labs’ for cyber innovation

The hub will bring together startups, academia and industry to co-develop advanced solutions for combating cybercrime and enhancing cybersecurity.

Published: 3rd September 2025 10:14 am IST
TGCSB Director Shikha Gel and Telangana DGP DR Jitendra with representatives of IIIT-Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) and the International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad (IIIT-H ) have signed an MoU to partner with ‘Vyuha Labs – Cyber Innovation Hub’.

Speaking of the initiative, Telangana DGP Dr Jitendra said, “The initiative is part of a larger MoU signed between the TGSCB and IIIT Hyderabad, aimed at driving collaborative programmes in research, training, innovation and capacity building in the field of cyber security.”

The collaboration encompasses incubation and startups, research and innovation and industry academia. The Telangana DGP further stressed that Vyuha Labs will not only strengthen Telangana’s digital security but also serve as a model for the rest of  India.

