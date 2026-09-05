TGCSB intensifies cybercrime crackdown, 25 FIRs registered

Hyderabad: Intensifying its crackdown on cyber fraud facilitators in Khammam district, Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) arrested two accused who were found to have provided 10 mule bank accounts for facilitating cyber fraud transactions.

TGCSB said on Friday, September 4, that in coordination with the Law & Order Police of Khammam Unit, it conducted a simultaneous special operation on September 2 and 3 at multiple bank branches and ATM centres and suspect locations across the Khammam district.

TGCSB intensified its crackdown on mule accounts, resulting in the registration of 25 FIRs across eight Police Stations.

One tap — then press “Add” on Google

Previously, two cases were registered in Khammam district involving persons who provided their bank accounts and credentials for use as mule accounts to receive and route cyber fraud proceeds. The accounts were also used for multiple transactions to conceal the movement of funds and for facilitating illegal online gaming-related pay-ins and pay-outs through Telegram groups operated in coordination with foreign-based Chinese operators.

Subsequently, the cases were transferred to TGCSB for further investigation, and four accused persons were arrested. During the investigation, their links with Khammam and multiple financial linkages were established, indicating the possible presence of an organised local network facilitating cyber fraud and related financial transactions in Khammam.

On September 3, two accused persons, Badisa Murali Krishna and Vadlamudi Sainivas, were arrested. They were found to have provided 10 mule bank accounts for facilitating cyber fraud transactions. Previously, 52 accused had been arrested in these two cases.

TGCSB identified 121 mule accounts across 30 bank branches, 273 accounts linked to high-value ATM withdrawals, 12 accounts involved in cheque withdrawals above Rs 20,000, and 25 suspect locations across Khammam Unit, the Bureau said in a release.

The identified accounts and locations were found to be linked to several All-India and Telangana cybercrime cases. The analysis revealed total transactions of Rs 7.84 crore, of which Rs 6.23 crore was disputed.

The special drive was conducted with a total of 11 teams comprising 40 police officers, based on a detailed analysis of suspicious financial transactions and interconnected crime linkages identified and shared by TGCSB.

Earlier, in February 2026, TGCSB conducted “Operation Crackdown 1.0” and identified 75 mule bank accounts across six bank branches in Khammam Unit. Based on these findings, 75 FIRs were registered, resulting in the arrest of 25 accused persons.

The profession-wise profile of the arrested accused indicates that 10 were engaged in business, nine were labourers, six were in private employment, six were unemployed, and four were former CSB Bank employees and others.