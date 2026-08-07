Hyderabad cybercrime crackdown: 49 held, 70 FIRs in July

Hyderabad: As many as 70 first information reports (FIRs) were registered and 49 individuals arrested for cyber crimes in July 2026, according to a statement by the Cyber Crime Police Station, Hyderabad.

The Cyber Crime Police apprehended 49 individuals across 15 states linked to 25 cases and refunded nearly Rs 99 lakh to victims.

The cases included trading fraud (29), social media (5), digital arrest (3), WhatsApp display picture fraud (3), matrimonial fraud (2), and one accused each for APK Fraud, Crypto trading impersonation, investment fraud, job fraud, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO), and purchasing old coins.

The state-wise breakdown of the 49 arrests includes Telangana (13), Maharashtra (7), Rajasthan (6), West Bengal (5), Uttar Pradesh (4), Bihar (3), Delhi (2), Haryana (2), Jharkhand (2), Andhra Pradesh (1), Karnataka (1), Odisha (1), Punjab (1), and Uttarakhand (1).

During the operations, police seized 25 debit cards, 23 mobile phones, nine cheque books, seven passbooks, five rubber stamps, three laptops, two Permanent Account Number (PAN) cards, two rental agreements, a UAE resident ID card, a credit card, and a passport.

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Trading fraud has largest share with 25 cases

Across 38 major cybercrime cases, victims suffered a total loss of Rs 13.87 crore, with police executing refunds amounting to Rs 98.89 lakh.

Trading fraud formed the largest share with 25 cases, where victims lost Rs 11.75 crore and recovered Rs 58.23 lakh. Three investment fraud cases accounted for Rs 1.50 crore lost and Rs 12.78 lakh refunded, while three APK fraud cases saw Rs 13.19 lakh lost and Rs 8.75 lakh returned.

Other categories included two cases of digital arrests with Rs 18.50 lakh lost and Rs 4.27 lakh refunded, and two credit card fraud cases with Rs 9.36 lakh lost and Rs 5.14 lakh refunded.

In one case of customer care fraud, Rs 8.82 lakh was lost, and Rs 3.60 lakh was refunded. Rs 7 lakh was lost, and Rs 5.59 lakh was refunded in a WhatsApp DP fraud. A job fraud case resulted in Rs 3.67 lakh lost and Rs 50,000 refunded.

Concurrently, the Zonal Cyber Cells handled 2,059 complaints (NCRP petitions), filed 298 FIRs, arrested six people across five cases, and returned Rs 27.09 lakh to victims.

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The police cautioned citizens against fake profiles of senior government officials asking for money and fake investment groups on Telegram, WhatsApp, X, Instagram, or Facebook. The officials advised that investment should take place only via SEBI-approved apps.

Remain vigilant against malicious APK files or links, as banks never send APKs via SMS or WhatsApp, said police. WhatsApp DP frauds and honey traps/sextortions are also rampant; thus, officials said citizens must lock DPs and use two-step verification.

Authorities also noted that the public must be aware at all times as several fraudsters dupe people with fake “digital arrests” by impersonating CBI, RBI, ED, Customs, Judiciary, Cyber Crime Police, Narcotics Bureau, FedEx, BSNL, or TRAI officials.

Victims should report cyber frauds immediately on Helpline 1930 or at www.cybercrime.gov.in.