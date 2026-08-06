Telangana tops key cybercrime initiatives in India, says PMO

Hyderabad: Telangana was ranked first in the country in several cybercrime initiatives, in a nationwide review meeting held by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Thursday, August 6, a senior official said.

The “PRAGATI” review meeting was conducted to assess the implementation and performance of various states in cybercrime as well as performance and utilisation of the digital platforms developed by the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), Ministry of Home Affairs.

“During the review, Telangana was applauded for its efforts in the country for setting up the first S4C, implementation of e-Zero FIR and in the effective utilization of key I4C portals, including the Samanvaya portal, Sahyog portal, GRM portal and MRM,” Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) Director Shikha Goel said in a release.

Telangana ranks #1 in the country in cybercrime performance.



In the nationwide PRAGATI Review Meeting conducted by the PMO, Telangana secured the top overall rank for its performance across key cybercrime initiatives, including the effective implementation and utilisation of… pic.twitter.com/8ygcWIFgof — TGCyberBureau (@TGCyberBureau) August 6, 2026

Nationwide helpline launched by TGCSB

As part of its citizen-centric initiatives, the TGCSB has launched a dedicated helpline number (8712665600) to enable citizens to seek assistance regarding grievances related to the Grievance Redressal Mechanism (GRM) and Money Restoration Module (MRM) through telephonic support, she said.

Goel in a post on X said, “Attended the video conference chaired by the PMO to review cybercrime performance along with Telangana Chief Secretary and Telangana Director General of Police (DGP). Glad to share that Telangana has been recognised as the no 1 state in performance with respect to cybercrime control and handling in the country.”

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Action on 2,086 grievance requests

Under the GRM, which is a platform to facilitate the registration, processing, tracking and resolution of grievances relating to the freezing/unfreezing of bank accounts and the removal of debit freezes, liens or holds imposed during law enforcement investigations, as many as 2,368 grievance requests were made in Telangana as of August 2, in which Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) took action in 2,086.

Under MRM, which facilitates the restoration of frozen cyber fraud proceeds to victims through coordinated action between LEAs and Financial Intermediaries, an amount of Rs 16.42 crore was restored.

Under the Sahyog portal, which provides a centralised mechanism for content blocking/removal, data disclosure requests, and other lawful requests, as many as 20,070 URLs were removed or disabled out of the total 22,447 URLs, it said.

Under the Samanvaya portal, which facilitates the sharing of cybercrime intelligence, accused profiles, crime links, investigation requests, and analytical reports between states and Union Territories, a total of 3,524 cases and profiles of 5,493 arrested persons were uploaded.

The TGCSB urged people to actively utilise the citizen-centric digital platforms developed by the Ministry of Home Affairs, including the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal, GRM and MRM, to ensure timely reporting, grievance resolution and recovery of cyber fraud losses.