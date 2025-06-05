TGFSL gets ‘Government Examiner of Electronic Evidence’ status

Hyderabad: The Telangana Forensic Science Laboratory (TGFSL) has been officially recognised as a “Government Examiner of Electronic Evidence” by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

This designation grants TGFSL the legal authority to examine, analyse, and authenticate digital evidence, with its reports now admissible in courts across India.

TGFSL Director Shikha Goel stated that this recognition is a milestone for the laboratory’s digital forensics division.

The laboratory analyses an average of 50 cases per month involving damaged electronic devices and hard disks, providing reports that have contributed to faster convictions in several cases.