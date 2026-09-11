TGHRC asks DGP to report casteist slurs against women cops

Hyderabad: Telangana Human Rights Commission (TGHRC) on Friday, September 11, asked Director General of Police CV Anand to report casteist slurs made against women police personnel during a protest on September 7.

The complaints are based on alleged abusive remarks against Dalits and an incident involving Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLAs removing their T-shirts in front of female police personnel.

In their complaint, Pilli Sudhakar, the Telangana president of the National Mala Mahanadu, and others alleged that BRS MLC Tata Madhusudhan used abusive language against the Assembly Speaker, Gaddam Prasad Kumar, who belongs to the Dalit community.

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Sudhakar also alleged that at a protest by Dalits outside the farmhouse of BRS president K Chandrashekar Rao in Erravalli, BRS leader Pavani Goud and others “purified” the area by sprinkling turmeric water and milk, while also hurling abusive and derogatory language at the protestors.

The complainants sought legal action against those responsible.

In another complaint, Indira Shobhan alleged that during a protest held on the Assembly premises, a few BRS MLAs removed their black T-shirts and stood semi-naked in the presence of female police personnel who were on duty maintaining law and order.

The complaint stated that this behaviour caused mental agony and humiliation to the female police personnel, while also impacting their dignity and safety.

The complainant sought an inquiry into the incident. Both cases have been adjourned to October 9.