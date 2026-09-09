Congress alleges BRS ‘purified’ roads after Dalit protest

Hyderabad: The Congress has alleged that Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) workers performed a “purification ritual” on the roads of Siddipet after Dalit Congress workers staged a protest there on Tuesday, September 8.

Congress SC leaders had called for a siege of K Chandrasekhar Rao’s residence at Erravalli. BRS workers then splashed turmeric water on the roads where the Dalit workers had passed, Congress alleged.

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu brought up the issue in the Assembly on Wednesday, September 9, and urged a discussion on the matter.

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When BRS raised slogans demanding justice for their women MLAs who were allegedly manhandled by the police, Bhatti brought up the comments made by MLC Madhushan Tata against Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar and asked what justice they were seeking after insulting the Speaker.

“What justice do you want? Justice is needed for the Dalit and Bahujan communities of this state. Justice is needed for the tribal communities. Justice is needed for all those people who have been subjected to humiliation at your hands,” Bhatti said.

Bhongir MP condemns move

Bhongir MP Kiran Kumar Chamala also condemned the move in an X post saying, “This is not politics. This is the mindset of the @BRSparty. When political differences descend to the level of performing “purification” rituals with turmeric water, it exposes how deeply intolerance has entered their politics.”

“Telangana deserves politics based on development, dignity and democratic debate, not superstition, humiliation and hatred. We will answer this mindset with the politics of progress and public service,” he added.

“The arrogance shown by the BJP in Delhi towards All India Congress President Kharge garu is being continued here in Telangana by BRS! The tyrannical mentality of ‘purifying’ the gadis if the leaders of the oppressed classes step in has not changed. If you are not crazy enough to not see people as human beings even in the AI ​​era, what is the party of the gadis of the nobility? Come on, purify the air too!” Telangana Youth Congress said in a post on X.

అఖిల భారత కాంగ్రెస్ అధ్యక్షుడు ఖర్గే గారి పట్ల BJP ఢిల్లీలో చూపించిన అహంకారాన్ని, ఇక్కడ తెలంగాణలోనూ BRS కొనసాగిస్తోంది!

​అణగారిన వర్గాల నాయకులు అడుగుపెడితే గడీలను 'శుద్ధీకరణ' చేసే నిరంకుశ మనస్తత్వం ఇంకా మారలేదు. AI యుగంలోనూ మనుషులను మనుషులుగా చూడలేని మీ పిచ్చి కాకపోతే ఏందిరా దొరల… pic.twitter.com/paj6O1eQDZ — Telangana Youth Congress (@IYCTelangana) September 9, 2026

Purification row with Mallikarjun Kharge

The BRS cadre allegedly “purifying” the streets is reminiscent of a similar incident involving Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge in Uttarakhand’s Haldwani.

In August, when Kharge visited a program in Haldwani, people associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) allegedly performed a purification ritual. Kharge claimed the ritual was performed over him being a Dalit. The incident triggered widespread protests from the Congress and an apology from BJP minister JP Nadda.