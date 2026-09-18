TGHRC recommends Rs 5L relief for Medak dog attack victim’s kin

Hyderabad: The Telangana Human Rights Commission (TGHRC) on Friday, September 18, recommended Rs 5 lakh compensation for the parents of a three-year-old boy who was mauled by dogs in Medak.

The incident occurred on July 18, 2025, when the boy, identified as Nithun Powar, was attacked by a pack of dogs at Rupla Thanda Village, Shivampet Mandal, Medak district.

The Commission took suo motu cognisance of news reports published in various media publications, highlighting the child’s death just a day after his birthday. During the proceedings, the Commission called for a comprehensive report from the government regarding deaths caused by stray-dog bites or attacks in Telangana between 2020 and 2025.

The report submitted by the Commissioner, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Department, confirmed the death of the child due to an attack by a pack of stray dogs.

Compensation to be paid within 3 months

During the enquiry, the parents of the deceased child, Jarpula Hobya and Jarpula Lavanya, appeared before the Commission. The Commission also examined the medical records produced by the Area Hospital, Narsapur. The medical records recorded that the child was brought dead to the casualty at 6.10 pm and that his death was due to multiple dog bites.

The Commission observed that the death of a three-year-old due to stray-dog bites was a matter of grave concern. It noted that several incidents of stray-dog attacks resulting in serious injuries and loss of human life had come to its notice and stressed the urgent need for effective, coordinated and sustained preventive measures by the government and local authorities to control the stray-dog menace.

The Commission also referred to recent directions of the Supreme Court concerning the state’s constitutional obligation under Article 21 to protect the life and safety of citizens and to take effective preventive measures against threats arising from stray-dog attacks.

The Commission observed that, in the instant case, there were lapses, omissions and commissions on the part of the concerned local body and authorities responsible for preventing such incidents, particularly the Panchayat Raj authorities in Medak. It observed that proper and timely preventive measures could have helped avert the incident.

Considering the age of the deceased child, the circumstances of his death, and the mental trauma, agony and suffering caused to his parents, the Commission held that the parents were entitled to reasonable monetary compensation as a measure of public law remedy.

Based on its finding, the TGHRC recommended that the Talangan chief secretary pay the compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the parents within three months.

The Collector and District Magistrate, Medak, were asked to pursue the matter with the Telangana government regarding the sanction of the compensation and disburse the same to the parents.