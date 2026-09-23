TGHRC seeks report from Collector on elderly woman’s torture

Hyderabad: The Telangana Human Rights Commission (TGHRC) has called for a detailed report from the Bhadradri Kothagudem district collector over the alleged physical torture and inhuman treatment of an elderly woman on superstitious grounds.

The commission took cognisance, on its own, of a news report published on September 22 regarding the alleged torture of the woman at Jinkalagudem village in Burgampadu mandal, a press release said.

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According to the news report, the woman was allegedly subjected to severe physical torture on the suspicion that she was possessed by an evil spirit and that witchcraft had been performed on her.

She was taken to an isolated agricultural field, made to climb a tree and allegedly beaten with whips, the report said. It further alleged that nails were driven under her hands and feet, that she was made to stand on them, and that she was repeatedly beaten until she became extremely weak and lost consciousness.

The incident was reported to have occurred in July 2026 and came to light recently, with videos purportedly showing the alleged torture circulating on social media.

Taking note of the allegations, Telangana State Human Rights Commission Chairperson Shameem Akther observed that, if found true, the incident would raise serious concerns regarding the woman’s right to life and dignity and her protection from cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment.

The commission has sought a report from the Collector covering the incident, the woman’s present condition and medical treatment, action taken against those allegedly involved, and preventive measures to prevent recurrence of such incidents.

The matter has been posted for October 27 for submission of the report, the release added.