Police reject claims of woman being stripped, tortured in Jagtial

Jagtial: Police have rejected as false claims circulating on social media that a woman in Ailapur village of Korutla mandal here was stripped and subjected to a caste panchayat verdict, saying she was assaulted by relatives out of anger and that no such village tribunal was held.

Metpalli Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) A Ramulu said a preliminary inquiry had found that chilli powder was thrown only on the woman’s face and that reports suggesting it was applied to her private parts, or that she was stripped and paraded, were “completely false and baseless.”

What was first reported

The case came to light through reports in Telugu media alleging that a woman had been tortured in the name of a caste panchayat over an extramarital relationship.

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According to a report in Telugu outlet Disha Daily, the woman and the man had left the village together, after which some self-styled caste elders traced them and brought them back. A caste panchayat was then said to have been convened near Poodota Mallanna Gutta, some distance from the village, where the man was allegedly fined Rs 70,000. The report said the woman was assaulted and tortured with chilli powder and jeedi, the marking nut, which causes severe blistering of the skin.

Accounts circulating on social media went further, claiming she had been stripped and paraded and that chilli powder had been applied to her private parts. It was these claims that prompted the police clarification.

How the case began

According to the police, the woman went missing from her home on August 24 and was reportedly accompanied by her husband’s younger brother. Her husband, Kota Durgaiah, lodged a complaint at the Korutla Police Station the next day and a missing person case was registered.

On September 2, the two approached the Jagtial Town Police Station, where their statements were recorded. Both said they had left of their own will and denied any coercion, the DSP said. They were counselled at Jagtial and again at Korutla before being sent to their homes.

A meeting of community elders was subsequently held in Ailapur, at which the woman is said to have stated that she wished to live with her brother-in-law. She then moved into his house.

Assault case registered

Police said relatives, including the mother and sister of the man’s first wife, went to the house and assaulted her, throwing chilli powder on her face and beating her, angered over what they said was the wrecking of the family’s life.

A case was registered at the Korutla Police Station on Tuesday, September 15, on her complaint.

The DSP said the elders had acted only as mediators during the discussions and that the assault was driven by the personal anger of the family rather than any caste verdict. “There was no such kangaroo court or tribal-style justice meted out by village elders,” he said.

Action was being taken against those who assaulted her in accordance with the law and further steps would follow based on evidence emerging during the investigation, he added.

Police have not commented on the allegation that the marking nut was used in the assault, or on the reported fine imposed on the man.