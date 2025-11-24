TGHRC slaps Rs 50K compensation after ceiling fan falls on newborn

On June 22 last year, the newborn sustained injuries after the rotating fan fell onto the bed. The child was just two days old.

Image shows the fallen ceiling fan that injured newborn baby in Adilabad
Hyderabad: Coming down heavily on public health facilities in the state, the Telangana Human Rights Commission (TGHRC) stated grave negligence and an absolute breach of patient safety.

The commission, headed by Justice Shameem Akther, was hearing a suo motu case concerning a ceiling fan that collapsed on a newborn at PHC in Adilabad last year, slapped Rs 50,000 as compensation to the child’s mother, Payal Jadhav, who was also injured in the incident.

It also directed Secretary of the Telangana government, K Ramakrishna Rao, to submit a compliance report within two months in accordance with Section 18(e) of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993.

