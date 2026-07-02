TGLIPC seeks direct order for school shoes, bags from govt

TGLIPC argued that placing fresh orders with the corporation for the 2026-27 academic year would help support Scheduled Caste leather artisans.

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Schoolgirl's legs with white socks and black shoes next to a pink backpack on stone ground.

Hyderabad: The Telangana Leather Industries Promotion Corporation Limited (TGLIPC) has written to the state government seeking a direct order to supply school bags, shoes, socks, ties and belts to students in residential and government educational institutions, instead of the items being procured through the ongoing tender process.

In a letter to the ministers holding the Scheduled Castes Development, Tribal Welfare, and Disabled, Senior Citizens and Transgender Welfare portfolios, TGLIPC’s Vice-Chairman and Managing Director referred to government order (GO) 110 dated July 21, 2022, which directs all welfare departments, government undertakings, local bodies and other agencies to procure leather goods, footwear, belts, school bags and related items directly from the corporation.

The corporation pointed out that the Project Monitoring Unit (PMU) under the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TGSWREIS) had floated an e-tender on April 2 this year, inviting bids for the supply of school bags, shoes, socks, ties and belts to students across residential and government schools in the state.

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TGLIPC said this went against the 2022 government order, which mandates that such items be sourced directly from the corporation rather than through open tenders.

Past experience

To back its case, the corporation listed its previous supplies to various welfare departments, including the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Telangana BC Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society, the Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TGMREIS), TSWREIS and TTWREIS Gurukulam institutions, between 2017 and 2024. These supplies, comprising shoes, socks, bags, ties and belts, were together valued at around Rs 58.65 crore, and were completed satisfactorily, the letter said.

TGLIPC argued that placing fresh orders with the corporation for the 2026-27 academic year would help it achieve financial sustainability, allow government departments to save costs, and support Scheduled Caste (SC) leather artisans and educated SC youth by generating employment and skill development opportunities in the leather trade.

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