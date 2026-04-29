TGMREIS conducts leadership programme for students

Telangana Minorities Welfare Minister Mohammed Azharuddin, stressed the transformative power of education as the strongest foundation for an equitable and progressive society.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 29th April 2026 12:25 pm IST
Telangana Minority Welfare Minister Mohammed Azharuddin attends LEAP programme
Telangana Minority Welfare Minister Mohammed Azharuddin attends LEAP programme at TGMREIS

Hyderabad: The Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TGMREIS) on Tuesday, April 28, conducted the Leadership for Excellence and  Accountability Programme (LEAP) for students at the State Forest Academy.

The initiative aimed at strengthening academic leadership and institutional excellence across the state. The LEAP Conference reflects TGMREIS’s commitment to excellence, accountability, and transformative education.

It reinforced a shared vision to create institutions that inspire, educators who lead, and students who excel.

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With strong leadership, clear vision, and collective dedication, TGMREIS continues to set new benchmarks in minority education, ensuring that every student is empowered with the knowledge, confidence, and opportunity to succeed and lead in an increasingly competitive world.

Addressing the gathering, Telangana Minorities Welfare Minister Mohammed Azharuddin, stressed the transformative power of education as the strongest foundation for an equitable and progressive society.

He said  that institutions are not mere buildings, but dynamic ecosystems where aspirations are  nurtured, confidence is built, and futures are shaped. 

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Lauding the exceptional achievements of TGMREIS students in intermediate and JEE Mains 2026, he congratulated students, parents, teachers, and  institutional leaders for their commitment to excellence.

Azharuddin described their success as a reflection of a robust academic ecosystem driven by vision, discipline, and  dedication. 

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 29th April 2026 12:25 pm IST

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