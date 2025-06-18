TGNPDCL engineer in Mahabubabad held for accepting Rs 1L bribe

The accused has been identified as Anagam Naresh.

Image shows TGNPDCL engineer in Mahabubabad after arrest in bribery case

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday, June 18, arrested the Superintending Engineer of Northern Power Distribution Company of Telangana (TGNPDCL), Operations, Mahabubabad circle, for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 1,00,000.

According to officials, the bribe was demanded from a complainant for approving the continuation of agreements related to existing letters of acceptance pertaining to Kuravi and Maripeda Subdivisions.

Acting on a complaint, the ACB laid a trap and caught Naresh red-handed while accepting Rs 80,000, after having already received Rs 20,000 earlier.

Further investigation is ongoing.

The ACB has appealed to the public to report any bribery cases involving government servants. The complaints can be made through the toll-free number 1064 or social media sites, including WhatsApp (9440446106), Facebook (Telangana ACB), and X (formerly Twitter) @TelanganaACB. The bureau has assured that the identities of the complainants would be protected.

