Sangareddy panchayat secretary held for accepting Rs 8000 bribe

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested the panchayat secretary of Budhera Grama Panchayat in Sangareddy district on Monday, June 16, for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 8,000.

The accused has been identified as Patlolla Nagalaxmi.

According to officials, the bribe was sought from a complainant in exchange for issuing permission to establish a water servicing centre shed and for allotting a new house number to an open plot.

Acting on a complaint, the ACB laid a trap and caught Nagalaxmi red-handed while accepting the bribe.

Further investigation is ongoing.

The ACB has appealed to the public to report any bribery cases involving government servants. The complaints can be made through the toll-free number 1064 or social media sites, including WhatsApp (9440446106), Facebook (Telangana ACB), and X (formerly Twitter) @TelanganaACB. The bureau has assured that the identities of the complainants would be protected.