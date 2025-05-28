Hyderabad revenue inspector held for accepting Rs 25000 bribe

Hyderabad: The revenue inspector at the office of the tahsildar, Musheerabad Mandal, was caught red-handed by Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Telangana officials for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000 from a complainant.

The accused has been identified as Bhoopala Mahesh.

According to the ACB, Mahesh initially demanded Rs 1,00,000 from the complainant to issue a family member’s certificate, an essential document for various official and legal processes.

Acting on a formal complaint, ACB officials laid a trap and apprehended the official while accepting part of the demanded bribe.

Further investigation is ongoing.

Telangana ACB advises citizens to discourage bribery and contact toll free number 1064 for complaints. It can also be contacted through its website and social media platforms, i.e., WhatsApp (9440446106), Facebook (Telangana ACB), and X/formerly Twitter (@TelanganaACB).

