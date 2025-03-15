TGNPDCL to pay Rs 5.76L compensation for man who died of electrocution

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (TGCDRC) has upheld the Karimnagar District Consumer Commission’s order, holding Telangana Northern Power Distribution Company (TGNPDCL) responsible for the electrocution death of a 25-year-old man in 2011.

State commission in-charge president Meena Ramanathan dismissed TGNPDCL’s appeal and directed it to pay Rs 5.76 lakh with six per cent interest from May 9, 2012, along with Rs 5,000 in legal costs to the deceased’s father.

The case involved Nalavula Shankar, who was electrocuted in March 2011 in Upparapalli village, Karimnagar district, after coming in contact with a faulty support wire while washing his hands near an electric pole.

Also Read TGSPDCL engineer held for bribery in Telangana

The Karimnagar consumer commission had earlier ruled that the power company’s negligence in maintaining its infrastructure led to the incident. TGNPDCL, however, challenged the order, arguing that Shankar had climbed an electric pole, resulting in his death.

The state commission rejected this claim due to a lack of evidence.

Shankar’s parents, Nalavula Mallaiah and Nalavula Laxmi, had filed the complaint, alleging negligence by the power company. While police initially classified the death as an accident, the consumer commission ruled in favor of the family, holding TGNPDCL accountable.