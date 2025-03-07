TSSPDCL engineer held for bribery in Telangana

In March 2024, the ACB caught a junior accounts officer of TSSPDCL, Habsiguda, red-handed, accepting a bribe of Rs 35,000 to process a lineman's salary bill.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 7th March 2025 10:01 am IST
TSSPDCL engineer held for bribery in Telangana
Gajula Shyam Prasad, an assistant divisional engineer of the TGSSPDCL

Hyderabad: A Telangana Southern Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TSSPDCL) employee in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district was arrested by the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday, March 6 for taking a bribe of Rs 70,000.

The accused was identified as Gajula Shyam Prasad, an assistant divisional engineer (ADE). Prasad took the bribe to favour a complainant for getting the inspection for Synchronization of NET Meter installed at a Pharmaceutical Company in TGSPDCL Portal through DE operations, Choutuppal to get complainant’s pending bills from another private company.

Hyderabad: TSSPDCL official caught taking bribe in Habsiguda

In March 2024, the ACB caught a junior accounts officer of TSSPDCL, Habsiguda, red-handed, accepting a bribe of Rs 35,000 to process a lineman’s salary bill. The official Sama Vijayasimha demanded a bribe from M Bharat, an artisan.

The official was caught when he accepted the amount at the office of ADE Nacharam, a press release informed.

