TGPSC Group 1 exams: Hall tickets to be available from Oct 14

Hyderabad: Candidates who are eligible to write the Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) Group-1 Services Mains examination (Notification No.02/2024, dt: 19/02/2024) can download their hall tickets from the TGPSC website from Monday, October 14 till October 21.

The mains examinations (Conventional/Descriptive type), will be held at Hyderabad between October 21 and 27, from 2 pm to 5 pm.

According to the notification from TGPSC, candidates would be allowed to enter the examination centres at 12:30 pm, and the gates would be closed at 1:30 pm, after which no candidates would be allowed to enter.

Candidates can download their hall tickets from the TGPCS official website. Candidates must use the same hall ticket for all seven exams between October 21 and 27. No duplicate hall ticket would be issued later.

Candidates are directed to preserve their hall tickets, and question papers of every exam, till the completion of the selection process, as they would be subject to be produced if required.

In case of any technical issues, candidates can enquire at the TGPSC technical hotline for assistance at 040-23542185 or 040-23542187, during government working hours or email at helpdesk@tspsc.gov.in.