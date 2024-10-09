YISU to launch high-demand courses in logistics, health, pharmacy

Hyderabad: The Young India Skill University (YISU) is set to introduce four new skill-based courses in October, focusing on sectors with high job demand. The courses will target logistics, medical and health, and pharmacy fields, which have seen a surge in employment opportunities.

Among the four courses, two short-term programs in logistics are Warehousing Executive and Key Consignor Executive will be offered to meet the rising demand in the logistics industry. Additionally, YISU will launch FINE (Finishing Skills in Nursing Excellence) in collaboration with Apollo Medskills Limited to enhance the employability of nursing professionals. The university will also partner with Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories to offer a six-month apprenticeship program named Dr. Reddy’s Pharma Associate Course.

Vice-Chancellor VLVSS Subba Rao announced that admissions details, including eligibility criteria, will be released after the Dasara festival on October 12.

To support the logistics courses, Redington, a global logistics solutions provider, has invested Rs 7 crore to set up a logistics lab at YISU’s temporary campus, providing practical training opportunities for students.

The Vice-Chancellor assured students enrolling in these skill development courses of guaranteed campus placements, with graduates expected to secure jobs offering salaries between Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000 per month.