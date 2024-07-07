TGPSC group 1 prelims results released; mains exam schedule announced

Hyderabad: The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) on Sunday announced the results of the group 1 prelims and the dates for the mains examination.

Based on the examination conducted on June 19 in 31 districts of the state, 31,382 candidates are provisionally admitted to the mains exam.

The number of candidates admitted to the mains exam is 50 times the total number of vacancies available in each multi-zone.

Objections invited before release of TGPSC group 1 prelims results

Following the conclusion of the examination, a provisional key was released and objections were invited.

After considering the objections, a final key was prepared by the Subject Expert Committee. The final key has been placed in the login of the candidate.

As per TGPSC, the marks and cut-off marks of the group 1 prelims will be uploaded on the Commission’s website after the entire process is over, i.e., after the declaration of the final result.

Mains exam schedule released

Apart from the TGPSC Group 1 prelims results, the mains exam schedule has also been announced.

The mains exams are scheduled from October 21 to October 27 for three hours in the afternoon session from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The maximum mark for each paper is 150.

Following is the date-wise schedule for the TGPSC Group 1 (mains) exam: