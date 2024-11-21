TGPSC Group 2 exam hall tickets to be available from Dec 9

Hyderabad: The hall tickets for the Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) Group 2 exam will be available to download on the commission’s website from Monday, December 9.

The Group 2 exams are scheduled to be conducted between December 15 and 16, as morning and evening sessions on each exam day.

According to reports, the TGPSC is conducting the exams to fill 783 posts in the government’s Group 2 category, for which 5.51 lakh candidates have applied.

The Group 2 exam will be held in various districts of Telangana under the supervision of district minority welfare officers.

Candidates belonging to the minority communities have the opportunity to take part in two mock tests, each consisting of four papers that cover critical topics such as General Studies and General Abilities, History, Polity & Society, Economy and Development and Telangana Movement and State Formation.

Applications for participation can be submitted until November 29. Registration is available at the Telangana minorities study circle office in Hyderabad as well as through the district minorities welfare officers’ offices in each district.

For further details on the Group 2 exam mock tests, candidates can contact the helpline at 040-23236112.

How to download Group 2 exam hall ticket

To download the TGPSC Group 2 exam hall ticket, you can: