TGPSC Group-II certificate verification on September 23, 24

Hyderabad: The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) has hosted the hall ticket numbers of the candidates picked for various posts under Group-II services on the official website. Selected candidates are expected to show up for certificate verification on September 23 and 24.

The verification is scheduled from 10:30 am to 5:00 pm at Suravaram Pratap Reddy University formerly known as Sri Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University, Public Garden Road, Nampally.

A reserve day has also been set for September 25.

Candidates have been instructed to download the verification material from the website and choose their web options between September 22 and 25.

They have been asked to practice utmost caution while selecting their web options, as these are the options that will be considered for final selection.

If any candidates fail to show up for the verification on the allotted dates, their candidature will not be considered for further process.





