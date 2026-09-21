TGPSC: Major syllabus changes to be notified a year in advance

Hyderabad: The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) on Monday, September 21, announced that it would notify of any major exam syllabus changes a year in advance, leaving the aspirants with a year of preparation time.

The Commission also clarified that it has not constituted any committee to revise the syllabus at present.

The clarification came after the Commission received several representations and enquiries from aspirants regarding a possible revision of the syllabus for various recruitments.

In a notice, the Commission made it clear that no Syllabus Committee has been constituted to make such revisions.

However, the aspirants will have enough time to understand the revised syllabus and modify their preparation strategy if significant changes are brought in.

According to the Commission, minor changes will be incorporated in the syllabus issued along with the respective recruitment notification. Candidates will therefore be able to refer to the official notification for the applicable syllabus whenever a recruitment is announced.

The Commission has advised candidates to rely on the syllabus published through official recruitment notifications rather than speculation regarding possible changes.