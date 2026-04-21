TGPSC opens Assistant Scientist recruitment 2026; Apply by May 25

The exam is scheduled in July, and the date will be announced in due course of time.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 21st April 2026 10:13 am IST
TGPSC logo
TGPSC logo

Hyderabad: The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) on Monday, April 20, issued a notification for assistant scientist recruitment in the Telangana Pollution Control Board.

The applications will be open from April 27 to May 25. Candidates can download hall tickets from seven days before the examination and up to 5 PM on the previous day of the examination. The exam is scheduled in July, and the date will be announced in due course of time.

Submission of online applications mandatory

According to the notification, the submission of online applications is mandatory. Applicants are advised to submit online applications before the deadline.

Subhan Bakery

The applicant who desires to apply for these posts shall log in to the Commission’s website, with their registered OTR number. In case the applicant is applying for the first time to the posts notified by TGPSC they shall register their bio-data particulars through One Time Registration (OTR) on the Commission’s website.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 21st April 2026 10:13 am IST

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