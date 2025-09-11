TGPWU moves Telangana HC over non-regulation of taxi fares

Hyderabad: The Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) has moved the Telangana High Court, challenging the non-regulation of taxi fares within the state. According to their petition, the unchecked practices of app-based taxi aggregators leave both drivers and consumers vulnerable to their arbitrary pricing.

The TGPWU urged the state government to fix and notify uniform fares for all contract carriages plying within Telangana under Section 67 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. They also demanded the installation and verification of taximeters in the contract carriages, along with a mechanism to monitor and enforce compliance with notified fares.

The petition called for a grievance redressal mechanism for both drivers and consumers, with the process made publicly accessible to ensure transparency in resolving complaints.

The matter was heard by Justice K Sarath after which a notice was issued to the government of Telangana.