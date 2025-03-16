TGPWU slams Urban Company’s 15 minute maid service as ‘exploitation’

The Telangana gig workers union are demanding the immediate suspension of Urban Company’s 15-minute maid service until fair wages and protections are ensured.

TGPWU logo (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: The Indian Federation of App-Based Transport Workers (IFAT) and the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) have launched a protest against Urban Company’s new 15-minute maid booking service, calling it exploitative and dehumanizing.

National General Secretary of IFAT and Founder President of TGPWU, Shaik Salauddin condemned the model, stating, “Gig and platform workers are not machines. This system treats them as disposable, imposing high-pressure conditions without social security or benefits.”

The Telangana gig workers union are demanding the immediate suspension of Urban Company’s 15-minute maid service until fair wages and protections are ensured. They are calling for government intervention to regulate gig work and prevent it from becoming a form of modern slavery.

Additionally, they stress the need for a strong social security framework before such business models are allowed. Above all, TGPWU emphasize dignity over speed, insisting that gig workers deserve fair pay, legal protections, and safe working conditions.

