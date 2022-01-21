TGPWU to launch agitation if delivery workers’ demands remain unfulfilled

Hyderabad: Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) and the Indian Federation of App-based Transport workers (IFAT) threatened to launch nationwide agitation if the demands of the workers are not fulfilled.

In a press release, the unions have mentioned, “the app-based companies have abandoned their responsibility to ensure the safety of their drivers and delivery workers. Companies like Ola, Uber, Swiggy, Zomato, Amazon, Big Basket, Flipkart, Rapido, Dunzo, Urban Company, etc. have simply asked their drivers and delivery workers to follow the COVID-19 guidelines. The onus to keep everyone safe comes onto the drivers and delivery workers”.

Listing the workers’ demands TGPWU and IFAT have stated that agitation will be launched if they are not fulfilled.

Press Note



Our Shri @narendramodi Hon’ble @PMOIndia has called the drivers and delivery workers of app-based companies as frontline workers keeping the city and country operational. In this current wave of the Omicron variant with the ease of restrictions on movement, 1/2 pic.twitter.com/ljqZP7Xzii — Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (@TGPWU) January 18, 2022

The workers’ demands include