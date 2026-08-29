TGRERA fines man, developers Rs 5.69 lakh over plot resale

Hyderabad: Telangana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TGRERA) has fined a man Rs 1 lakh for acting as an unauthorised agent and booking 12 plots for resale.

The accused, Chinthakindi Chakrapani, was penalised in connection with the GK Renuka Highway City project. The authority said Chakrapani violated Section 9(1) of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, which requires real estate agents to obtain registration.

As per TGRERA’s June 2026 order, Chakrapani booked the plots with the intention of reselling them to third parties. The authority said he acted as an agent without obtaining the mandatory registration.

Developers of the GK Renuka Highway City project were also found wanting.

The authority found that Gopi Krishna Infra and Developers, represented by partners Tati Upendranath and Malgireddy Yugandar Reddy, had accepted advance amounts and entered into agreements of sale for plots without obtaining mandatory RERA registration.

TGRERA observed that the developers had arranged for the marketing and resale of plots through an intermediary and accepted advance consideration before securing the required registration.

This was deemed a violation of Section 3(1) of the RERA Act, attracting penal action under Section 59.

The two developer partners were jointly fined Rs 3.69 lakh. The accused were asked to pay the total fine of Rs 5.69 lakh within 30 days.