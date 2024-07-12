Telangana: TGSPDCL 11 KV feeder integrated survey completed by 90%

Hyderabad: The 11 KV feeder integrated survey of the Telangana Southern Power Distribution Company Ltd (TGSPDCL) in towns and cities across its jurisdiction have been completed 90 %, according to the power supply company.

Surveys of 3,380 11 KV feeders in 44 towns in Greater Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medak, Mahabubnagar and Nalgonda erstwhile districts has been completed by 90%.

All the details of the survey have been included in the TGSPDCL GIS asset inspection maintenance system (TGAIMS) application of the company. The details include sub-stations, pole location, distribution, transformer structure, ring main unit, auto-re-closure, line AP switch, have ben GIS-mapped.

The condition of the pole (cement/iron/railway-track polce), condition of DTR structure, electric lanes, and gap between the poles, has been recorded along with their coordinates in the GIS mapping in the application.

All the infrastructural information of the company has been recorded in the app, said the TGSSPDCL in a press release.

According to Musharraf Faruqui, chairman and MD, TGSPDCL, company officials will now get accurate estimates of section-wise works and repairs, which helps in easing operations, and due to the ground-level transparency being maintained, consumers will be supplied quality electricity, and ultimately the company will also grow.

The testing of the app was done under the Hyderabad south circle including Charminar, Gulzar House, Pather Ghati, and Cyber City circle, which includes the Cable Bridge and Dr Ambedkar Open University campus on Friday by TGSPDCL officials.