TGSPDCL issues new guidelines for electricity bill payments

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGSPDCL) announced on Sunday that consumers must pay their electricity bills exclusively through the TSSPDCL portal or mobile app starting from July 1, 2024.

The decision to stop payments through UPI third-party apps like PhonePe, GooglePay, and Paytm aligns with new Reserve Bank of India (RBI) regulations. TSSPDCL has accordingly halted accepting bill payments via these third-party platforms.

To comply with the new guidelines, consumers need to download the TSSPDCL mobile app and register their service. Here are the steps:

Download the TSSPDCL mobile app. Register your service by entering your unique service code number (found on the electricity bill) and your mobile number. Enter the OTP received on your mobile and click on the register button. After registration, click on the ‘Pay Bill’ option. Choose a payment method such as T-Wallet or Billdesk Payment. Complete the payment.

After the payment is made, consumers will receive a notification confirming the transaction.

The TSSPDCL app also offers features to address consumer grievances, including issues like voltage fluctuations, supply disruptions, meter problems, power outages, and billing concerns, ensuring a comprehensive solution for electricity supply issues.