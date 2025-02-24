Dubai businessman donates Dh 3 billion to built hospital in memory of daughter

Mirwais Azizi, founder and chairman of the Azizi Group, has donated 3 billion Dirhams in memory of his late daughter, Farishta Azizi, who lost her battle against an aggressive form of cancer.

The donation was made to the Fathers Endowment campaign, launched on 21 February by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. The campaign is dedicated to providing healthcare for those who cannot afford it.

This marks the largest individual contribution from the private sector in UAE history for a humanitarian cause.

The donation will be used to build an advanced humanitarian medical complex, which will include a hospital, research centre, and medical training facility, with construction set to begin later this year.

“One of my daughters tragically suffered from an incurable disease, and through this project, we hope to alleviate the suffering of countless others facing similar financial burdens,” Mirwais said in a statement.