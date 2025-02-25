Telangana implements Telugu as compulsory subject across all school boards

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Tuesday, February 25, announced the implementation of the Telugu language curriculum in CBSE, ICSE, IB, and other board-affiliated schools across the state. The decision follows a proposal from the director of school education, Telangana, Hyderabad, which has now received government approval.
Starting from the academic year 2025-26, Class 9 students will study ‘Vennela’ (Simple Telugu) instead of ‘Singidi’ (Standard Telugu), with the change extending to Class 10 from 2026-27. The director of school education has been instructed to ensure the smooth execution of the transition across all schools in the state.
The Telangana government earlier mandated Telugu as a compulsory subject for all schools, including CBSE, ICSE, IB, and other boards, from Class 1 to Class 10, starting from the 2022-23 academic year under the Telangana (Compulsory Teaching and Learning of Telugu in Schools) Act, 2018, to promote the language statewide.
However, implementation faced many challenges, particularly in higher classes which led to an extension of the timeline for Classes 9 and 10.